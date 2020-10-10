History-sheeter found murdered

10 October 2020 22:13 IST

Madurai

A. Socrates alias Deva (38) of Manamadurai, a history-sheeter, was found murdered at Thuvariman Colony near Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits on Friday night.

The police said that a friend of Deva, Alaguraja had eloped with the wife of one Senthil Kumar, following which Senthil Kumar developed enmity with Deva.

They added that the history-sheeter, along with his father, Arunasundararajan (62) had gone to meet their advocate at the district court complex in connection with a murder case.

Later, the deceased had gone to meet Senthil Kumar, to make peace with him at Chokkalinga Nagar in Madurai. Later, the phone of Deva was switched off. Subsequently, his body was found near Melakkal along the Vaigai river.

The police have arrested A. Senthil Kumar (35), S. Syed Jaffar Ali of Sammattipuram and S. Suryaprakash (32) and S. Vignesh (29) of Ponmeni.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, G. Muthuraja (28) was hacked to death near Pandikoil along the Tiruchi highway on Saturday. The police said that an armed gang inflicted multiple cut injuries on his body and left him dead in a pool of blood. Anna Nagar police suspect that a recent scuffle involving Muthuraja could have led to the murder.