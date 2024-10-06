GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter found murdered in Sellur

Published - October 06, 2024 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, J. Kathiravan alias Kuttai Ajith (22) of Sellur, was found murdered along the Vaigai river in Sellur on Sunday morning.

The police said that his head was hit by a boulder.

Investigation revealed, that the deceased had a wordy quarrel with one P. Vignesh (26) of Mullai Nagar while consuming liquor under the Sellur bridge. In a fit of anger, Vignesh had reportedly hit him with a boulder and killed him. Sellur police have arrested the accused.

