History-sheeter escapes from police custody

March 06, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for a history-sheeter who escaped from the police custody after sprinkling chilli powder on the face of the police constables escorting him from the court.

 The police had produced ‘attempt to murder’ case accused C. Highcourt Maharaja, 30, of Sundaravelpuram here, who is already facing six criminal cases including a murder case in Vilaathikulam court on Tuesday. After being produced in the court, the police brought him back to the new bus-stand since he had been lodged in Paeroorani Prison.

 Even as police constables Shanmugam and Swathi were waiting in the bus-stand along with Highcourt Maharaja on Tuesday evening to take the bus, the accused sprayed chilli powder on the constables’ faces and escaped even before they could recover from the shock and pain.

 While Ms. Swathi was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment for the injury she suffered in the eyes, Mr. Shanmugam was treated as an out-patient.

 When the police examined the CCTV cameras fitted in the bus stand, they found that Highcourt Maharaja’s wife Priyadharshini and his relative had given the chilli powder to the accused even as they were waiting for the bus.

 Based on the complaint from Mr. Shanmugam, the Thoothukudi North Police have registered case against Highcourt Maharaja, Priyadharshini and the yet-to-be indentified relative.

 Three special teams have been formed to nab the trio.

CONNECT WITH US