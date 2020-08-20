History-sheeter buried with veecharivaal

P. Duraimuthu, who was killed in a country-bomb explosion along with police constable P. Subramanian at Manakkarai on Tuesday afternoon, was buried at his native place on Wednesday.
A veecharivaal, a type of billhook machete, was placed in the coffin before it was buried.
When the body of Duraimuthu, who was facing a couple of murder cases, was taken to his native Mela Mangalakurichi under Srivaikundam police station limits on Wednesday evening with police protection, around 30 bike-riders accompanied the body. They honked the horns of the two-wheelers continuously right from Palayamkottai to Mela Mangalakurichi.
Earlier, when Duraimuthu’s family refused to accept the body after post-mortem conducted at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, former Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Town, Prakash was asked to rush to the hospital to hold talks with them. He was in the port town as part of security arrangements put in place ahead of the Sterlite verdict as he was an expert in identifying anti-Sterlite protestors.
When family members and relatives adamantly refused to accept the body, Mr. Prakash assumed a tough posture that forced them to relent. When Duraimuthu’s body reached Mela Mangalakurichi, a long veecharivaal was placed on it before burial.
“It is a mark of his valiance and passion for the lethal weapon,” said a villager.
