History-sheeter, 17 others arrested; two cars and weapons seized

November 14, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The police on Tuesday arrested Kannabiran, a history-sheeter of Thatchanallur, and 17 of his supporters and seized two cars, by which they were travelling, and lethal weapons from them.

The police said two cars entering Palayamkottai were stopped at K.T.C. Nagar check-post. When the police checked the vehicles, they found eight machetes, five petrol bombs and several packets of chilli powder solution in the vehicles. Kannabiran and his supporters were travelling in the vehicles. The two vehicles were seized with the weapons and the petrol bombs.

During investigation, the police learnt that Kannabiran and his supporters were going to Palayamkottai in two vehicles after visiting the family of Mani, a Scheduled Caste shepherd of Manakkarai Keezhur in Murappanaadu police station limits, who was murdered on Monday evening. The police had picked up three suspects, all belonging to an intermediate caste, in connection with the murder.

“Since Kannbiran and others were in possession of lethal weapons, petrol bombs and chilli powder solution, we suspected that they were on their way to orchestrate a major attack on their opponents,” said sources in the police.

The police are questioning Kannabiran, who has been detained under the Goondas Act, and his supporters. They told the police that they were carrying the weapons for “self-defence”.