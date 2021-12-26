Historical school building to be restored to its former glory

Sethu Lakshmi Bai govt. school in Nagercoil was started 93 years ago

Those who have read Sundara Ramasamy’s short story, Nadar Sir, will know the red brick majestic Travancore-style building that houses Sethu Lakshmi Bai Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil.

The 93-year-old school, once preferred by all parents in Kanniyakumari district for its excellence in academics and sports, was gradually overshadowed by proliferation of private English medium schools. Years of neglect took a heavy toll on its structure, particularly on the roof. Now the heritage division of the Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a project to restore and conserve the building.

“We are restoring the building as part of a project to conserve 14 heritage buildings in Kanniyakumari district. The total allocation is over ₹4.43 crore,” said S. Manikandan, Executive Engineer, Heritage Division of PWD.

Constructed in 1928 on a sprawling campus with exclusive courts for football, basketball, volleyball and other games, the enormity of the campus is explained by fact that the district administration chose it for late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to address a public gathering and the dais erected for the purpose is still there. The building covering 21,864 sq. ft. has giant size windows and the ceiling is paved with teak wood and Mangalore tiles

The building leaked during rain since the roof was damaged and the water destroyed the teak frames. Instead of preserving the structure in its original form, PWD paved concrete on the roof in some places and fixed tiles.

Mr. Manikandan said it happened before creation of the heritage division. “Now, all works strictly follow the traditional conservation and preservation methods.”

Erode-based Kadal Constructions has bagged the project to restore the building.

“Before paving the tiles, the frames are covered by galvanised iron sheets [GI sheets] to prevent leakage. We are also repairing the windows and painting them with varnish. The floors will be paved with Athangudi tiles,” said R. Rajesh, manager, Kadal Constructions.

He said in the beginning it was difficult to find workers as they were not ready to climb the high ceiling.

“Many came, but opted out saying it was risky. Somehow we managed. We will start work early and wind up before the arrival of the scorching sun. We will resume work in the afternoon,” Mr Rajesh said, expressing hope that the work would be completed by the end of February next year.