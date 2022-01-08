Historian, poet get Puthumaipithan award

Madurai

08 January 2022 23:16 IST

Historian and writer Stalin Rajangam and feminist poet Sukirtharani were honoured with Puthumaipithan Memorial Award by Vilakku Ilakkiya Amaippu, a U.S. based forum, for 2020. This was the 25th Puthumaipithan Memorial Award.

At the award function organised in Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Stalin Rajangam said that he focused on the research methodology to document the life and cultural identity of people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The writer said that he adopted the methodology that was followed by social reformer and thinker Iyothee Thass Pandithar. He said that his work aimed at documenting the contributions made by SC and ST people to society. The objective was to bring out the contributions made through the research and document them. He said that he carried out extensive field work as part of his research and was honoured to receive the award.

Poet Sukirtharani shared her experience on becoming a poet. She said that she preferred to be called ‘eco-feminist’ as feminism was connected with nature. The poet said that she was happy to receive the award and would continue to write to bring change in society. She said that writing was not only her weapon, but also her life. Ms. Sukirtharani said that she would be focusing on liberation of women and marginalised people.

Scholars and writers spoke on the works and contributions made by the awardees.