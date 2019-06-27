Hindu Thamizh Thisai to hold career guidance event tomorrow

Hindu Thamizh Thisai will organise a career guidance programme at Hotel Afna Park in Vannarpet here on June 29 for the benefit of students who have completed Plus Two and are waiting for the single window counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA).

Those who are waiting to attend the counselling for engineering admission, may participate in the programme, christened ‘Uyarvukku uyarkalvi’. Experts will address the participants in choosing the college and the engineering programme and clarify their doubts pertaining to online engineering admission counselling.

Experts will speak on specialised engineering programmes and employment opportunities for these courses.

Academician K. Maran, Department of Technical Education official P. Latha and a few more experts will address the students from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

Those who wish to participate may register their names online at www. kamadenu.in/special/ uyarkalvi

Joining hands with Hindu Thamizh Thisai are Chennai Institute of Technology, Jeppiar Institute of Technology and Mayuri TV who would sponsor this event.