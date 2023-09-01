Hindu Sena member held for demanding money from college for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in Nagercoil

September 01, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Vadaseri police have arrested a Hindu Sena member for allegedly threatening administrators of a private college and demanding money for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations.

The police said a group of Hindu Sena members, who “trespassed” into the college being administered by CSI Diocese in Nagercoil in a car, demanded donation from the college administrators for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations. As the college administrators refused to give them money, the Hindu Sena members threatened them with dire consequences.

A video of the incident was shared on social media. Meanwhile, College Principal (in-charge) Susheela filed a complaint with Vadaseri police. Acting on the complaint, the police registered cases against Hindu Sena district president Pradeep Kumar alias Manikandan, 40, and members Pradish, 36, of Chitharal and Murthy, 50, of Kazhuvanthittai under Sections 448 (trespass), 294 B (uttering obscene words), 384 (extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police arrested Pradish and are on the lookout for Pradeep Kumar and Murthy.

