Hindu Munnani to defy ban on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration

The Hindu Munnani on Thursday declared that it would defy the ban imposed by the State government on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration in Tamil Nadu and install the idols of Lord Ganesh in public places.

“The Hindu Munnani will install the idols of Vinayaka in public places like every year and perform puja before taking the idols in procession for immersion in water bodies. Come what may...,” said K. Kutralanathan, State secretary of Hindu Munnani.

Earlier, he offered prayers in front of Nellaiyappar Temple here, seeking divine intervention for permission from the State government for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration.

He told reporters that the DMK-led government, which did not have the courage to stop Muslims from offering Bakrid prayers in public places, or the ongoing annual festival in Velankanni, banned Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration citing COVID-19 restrictions to prove once again that it was an “anti-Hindu government”.

While liquor shops and cinema halls were allowed to function as usual, the religious rights of the Hindus were being denied after the DMK came to power on May 7.

“We believe that Lord Vinayaka, who removes obstacles, will smash this ban too,” said Mr. Kutralanathan, who declared that Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration would begin with kaappu kattu on Friday.

In Thoothukudi, Hindu Munnani cadre offered prayers in several Vinayaka temples in the port town and submitted petition to the Lord seeking His intervention against the ban.