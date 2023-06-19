Hindu Munnani seeks reopening of Sterlite Copper

June 19, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Munnani has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to grant permission for reopening of the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi.

“Since Sterlite Copper has been sealed following the agitation jointly organised by the urban naxals and the missionaries, who do not want India’s development, the copper manufacturing unit should be reopened so that India, which has now been forced to import the metal from other countries for a higher price, will have domestic production and fulfil its demand,” said a resolution passed at its State executive committee meeting held in Tirunelveli on Saturday and Sunday.

The conference also criticized the system of sale of tickets to devotees in temples for darshan. Since the unjust practice was dividing devotees, it should be stopped immediately and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department should look for other avenues to augment the revenue to its temples.

The conference, urging the Tamil Nadu Government to take sincere steps to check pollution of all rivers in the State, expressed concern over the inordinate delay in executing the Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar River Linking Project even as the rain-shadow region of Sattankulam, which was facing seawater intrusion, was badly craving for drinking water. The flood carrier channel scheme should be completed at the earliest.

State president of HM, Kadeswara Subramanian, while welcoming actor Vijay’s move to enter politics, expressed displeasure over his appeal to the students to read the biography of E.V. Ramasamy. “Every individual including the actors has the right to enter politics by founding their own outfits or joining any political party of their choice. However, we disagree with Mr. Vijay’s appeal to the youth to read the EVR,” he said.

HM office-bearers Arasu Raja, Kutralanathan and others were present

