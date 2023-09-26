ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu Munnani office-bearer assaulted

September 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirunelveli Town police are on the lookout for a DMK councillor of Tirunelveli Corporation and his associates for allegedly assaulting a Hindu Munnani office-bearer in a property dispute.

Police said Hindu Munnani office-bearer Ayyappan of Puthupettai near here had a property dispute with DMK councillor of ward 20 of Tirunelveli Corporation Shaik Manzoor, also from Puthupettai. As the issue resurfaced on Monday night between both the sides, Ayyappan was assaulted.

When Sub-Inspector of Police of Pettai Police Station Chelladurai, who was on his way to the police station on his bike, tried to stop the attack, he was also assaulted.

After the passersby alerted the Tirunelveli Town police, the attackers fled the spot and the police rushed Mr. Ayyappan and Mr. Chelladurai to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Ayyappan, the Tirunelveli Town police have registered case against Shaik Manzoor and his associates.

