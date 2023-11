November 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai city police arrested around 300 members of the Hindu Munnani organisation near Tirupparankundram here on Saturday evening for protesting and trying to light lamp on the ancient lamp post near Kasiviswanathar Temple. They protested ahead of the ‘Karthigai Deepam,’ celebrations on Sunday.