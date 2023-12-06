Hindu Makkal Katchi members stopped from garlanding Ambedkar’s statue in Madurai

December 06, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Madurai

Functionaries of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Adi Tamilar Peravai and Tamil Puligal Katchi protested against Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath’s move to garland B.R. Ambedkar’s statue here on Wednesday.

Various party members and individuals paid their respect to the Ambedkar statue at Tallakulam, marking the death anniversary of the leader. When Hindu Makkal Katchi members, headed by Mr. Sampath, tried to garland the statue at around 12 noon, the protesters raised slogans against Mr. Sampath and his organisation stating that they were against the ideologies of Ambedkar.

Citing Mr. Sampath’s previous statements against Ambedkar and the members of the minority communities, they condemned his presence to pay respect to the leader. When Mr. Sampath tried to garland the statue despite the opposition, the protesters barged into the barricaded area and surrounded the statue.

Police, who were deployed there, secured Mr. Sampath and a few of his supporters and took them away in their vehicle.

