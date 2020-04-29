Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary booked

MADURAI
Madurai City Police have booked Hindu Makkal Katchi office-bearer Solaikannan and 12 others on a charge of making inciting statements against Tablighi Jamaat members.
Based on a complaint preferred by A. Khader Meeran of Sungam Pallivasal Street that the accused had posted on their Facebook page that those who had attended the New Delhi conference were the prime cause of spreading of COVID-19 with an intention to incite disharmony in society and promote enmity between different religious groups. They were booked under two sections of the Indian Penal Code.
