Hindu Maha Sabha state president held

April 23, 2022 18:38 IST

The Puthukkadai police have arrested the State president of Hindu Maha Sabha (HMS) for his alleged remarks with the motive of inciting communal clash between religious groups.

Police said T. Balasubramanian, 58, State president of HMS, while addressing a meeting held at Mulluvilai under Puthukkadai police station limits a couple of days ago, had referred to the recent murders in Kerala with religious overtones. He reportedly stated that the “tit for tat murders” which were happening in Kerala might not happen in Tamil Nadu and that the Hindus should not be so tolerant.

Since the address could trigger communal tension, Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari, D. N. Hari Kiran Prasad ordered the Puthukkadai police to investigate the matter after registering a case.

As the police found prima facie evidence against the HMS leader, the police arrested Balasubramanian on Saturday morning from his residence at Thoppankudiyiruppu near Eethamozhi and took him to Puthukkadai police station for questioning.

When he was taken to Kuzhithurai Government Hospital for mandatory medical check-up, members of various Hindu outfits gathered in front of the hospital and staged demonstration.

After mobilisation of police forced the protestors to leave the spot, he was taken to Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam for admission as he reportedly complained of chest pain and other ailments.