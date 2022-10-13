Hindi imposition, a dangerous move: MP

KARAIKUDI

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told reporters here on Thursday that the BJP government at the Centre should not impose Hindi on the people of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had said that the Centre should not cause another war against Hindi imposition.

The BJP, he said, may create noise. They have got money. They are giving advertisements in the media. They are attempting to show visibility. But, nothing will work, especially, in Tamil Nadu, he asserted.

On the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that it had created a huge impact across the country. He dismissed the criticism on election of AICC president. Whether Shasi Tharoor wins or Mallikarjun Kharge wins, the party would benefit and strive towards defeating the BJP in the 2024 general elections to the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for AIIMS in Madurai in 2019. Nothing had moved forward there since then. When such was the reality, BJP national president J. P. Nadda had claimed that 95 % works were completed. “ The BJP has become a laughing stock as the people knew well the status of AIIMS,” he noted.

The economy was in a bad shape. The rupee had weakened. There was joblessness. However, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that all was well. In about 18 months, the people would show the door to the BJP in the Hindi heartland.

As Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s yatra moves towards the north, there would be a wave towards the Congress, he said. It was unfortunate that a senior leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad had left the Congress. The AIADMK had been divided into three or four camps. Still, he would not undermine the party as the symbol - two leaves - was strong in the minds of voters.