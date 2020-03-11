Hill temple, dargah and palace to get tourism makeover

MADURAI

Move follows growing increase in arrival of visitors to sites

The staggering rise in the number of devotees visiting Somagiri Hill, a pilgrimage site located around 40 km from here, has prompted the Tourism Department to lay access roads worth ₹1.7 crore on the stretch.

Alagarsamy, who is the hereditary priest, says that only a few knew about the temple 25 years ago. With growing migration, there has been sporadic rise in the number of devotees, touching up to 15,000 on Karthigai Deepam, an important festival in the temple calendar, visiting the hill. This has made the place an up-and-coming tourist site.

“Before tar roads were laid, thousands would arrive on bullock carts and climb the hill. Even the temple here is newly built. Earlier, we offered prayer to statues located in a small cave behind the temple,” he says.

The department has submitted a proposal based on the large number of domestic tourists arriving here, District Tourism Officer P. Balamurugan told reporters, who were taken on a tour of the hill on Wednesday.

“This 5.7-km road from Seekkipatti to Kavatayampatti sees people arriving from Alagarkoil, Melur and other areas, including Pulipatti, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to offer prayers by sacrificing animals. Hence, the road came into being,” he recalls.

Block Development Officer P. Ramamoorthy adds that toilet and drinking water facilities will be created with panchayat funds.

Sprucing up the palace

The Tourism Department has also begun the process of sprucing up Tirumalai Nayak Palace, a long-pending plan, through funds received from Asian Development Bank.

Nets will be erected around the open courtyard of the palace to prevent pigeon menace, Mr. Balamurugan says. “The Tourism and Archeology Departments together have also started renovation of the 248 pillars by deplastering and replastering them with sunnambu [slaked lime] and karupatti [unrefined sugar made from sap] to ensure that the traditional way of construction is preserved. Since the palace is a huge tourist attraction, we want to ensure that the museum too has something to offer to the public. We will be stepping up works there and redoing the domes for a total of ₹3.24 crore.”

More amenities at dargah

The department will also provide basic amenities, including a resting hall, bathrooms and store rooms, at the dargah in Goripalayam, the oldest in Madurai. “At least 3,000 pilgrims from across the State visit the dargah each day and it becomes our duty to cater to their needs too,” the District Tourism Officer adds.