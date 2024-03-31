Hike in power traffic has hit common man, says AIADMK candidate Saravanan as he begins election campaign

March 31, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

People have been affected by the increase in prices of essential commodities and power tariff had also gone up under the DMK regime in the State, said AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan as he began his campaign at Tharapatti in Madurai district on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was accompanied by AIADMK MLA and former Minister Sellur. K. Raju. As part of a door-to-door campaign, Mr. Saravanan, along with AIADMK functionaries and its alliance partners canvassed for votes.

Speaking at Thuvariman, Mr. Raju said that the DMK in its poll promise in 2021 had said that they would give ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance to the women heads of families. However, they have imposed various conditions for the implementation of the scheme and it has turned out to be a false promise, he said.

They have also stopped various welfare schemes that were introduced by former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. The BJP-led Central government and the DMK- led State government have ignored the people, he said.

Mr. Saravanan said that the AIADMK would work for the welfare of the people. The campaign started at around 8 a.m. and following a break in the afternoon again commenced in the evening at around 6 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.