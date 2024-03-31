GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hike in power traffic has hit common man, says AIADMK candidate Saravanan as he begins election campaign

March 31, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency P. Saravanan at an election campaign at Solaialagu Puram in Madurai on Sunday.

AIADMK candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency P. Saravanan at an election campaign at Solaialagu Puram in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

People have been affected by the increase in prices of essential commodities and power tariff had also gone up under the DMK regime in the State, said AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan as he began his campaign at Tharapatti in Madurai district on Sunday morning.

He was accompanied by AIADMK MLA and former Minister Sellur. K. Raju. As part of a door-to-door campaign, Mr. Saravanan, along with AIADMK functionaries and its alliance partners canvassed for votes.

Speaking at Thuvariman, Mr. Raju said that the DMK in its poll promise in 2021 had said that they would give ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance to the women heads of families. However, they have imposed various conditions for the implementation of the scheme and it has turned out to be a false promise, he said.

They have also stopped various welfare schemes that were introduced by former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. The BJP-led Central government and the DMK- led State government have ignored the people, he said.

Mr. Saravanan said that the AIADMK would work for the welfare of the people. The campaign started at around 8 a.m. and following a break in the afternoon again commenced in the evening at around 6 p.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.