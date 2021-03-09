Bid to hijack tipper lorry foiled

KOVILPATTI

The police foiled an attempt to hijack a tipper lorry near here on Tuesday.

The tipper lorry driver N. Johnson, 30, of Sawyerpuram near Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district, parked his vehicle near a roadside eatery at Kaansaapuram near Ettaiyapuram, along with the key, for supper on Tuesday even as he was on his way to a stone quarry to take blue-metal.

An unidentified youth drove away the lorry towards Kovilpatti. After alerting the Ettaiyapuram police, he chased the lorry in a bike with the help of locals there.

The unidentified person suddenly turned the vehicle towards Ettaiyapuram again.

While crossing Kumaragiri, the police intercepted the vehicle but he avoided the police.

While fleeing, he hit an oncoming car in which Vaikundam and Esakki of Thoothukudi and Madathi and Petchiammal of Pudukottai sustained injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital.

When the chase continued, the lorry was successfully stopped at Kurukkusaalai after the police’s effort to stop the lorry at Ettaiyapuram bus-stand and Eppothumventraan failed.

After detaining the lorry, the police picked up the youth who was identified as S. Vetrivelkumar, 27, of Neeravipatti near Irukkankudi in Virudhunagar district for interrogation. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The police are investigating.