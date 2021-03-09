Bid to hijack tipper lorry foiled

The police foiled an attempt to hijack a tipper lorry near here on Tuesday.
The tipper lorry driver N. Johnson, 30, of Sawyerpuram near Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district, parked his vehicle near a roadside eatery at Kaansaapuram near Ettaiyapuram, along with the key, for supper on Tuesday even as he was on his way to a stone quarry to take blue-metal.
An unidentified youth drove away the lorry towards Kovilpatti. After alerting the Ettaiyapuram police, he chased the lorry in a bike with the help of locals there.
The unidentified person suddenly turned the vehicle towards Ettaiyapuram again.
While crossing Kumaragiri, the police intercepted the vehicle but he avoided the police.
While fleeing, he hit an oncoming car in which Vaikundam and Esakki of Thoothukudi and Madathi and Petchiammal of Pudukottai sustained injuries.
They were rushed to the hospital.
When the chase continued, the lorry was successfully stopped at Kurukkusaalai after the police’s effort to stop the lorry at Ettaiyapuram bus-stand and Eppothumventraan failed.
After detaining the lorry, the police picked up the youth who was identified as S. Vetrivelkumar, 27, of Neeravipatti near Irukkankudi in Virudhunagar district for interrogation. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The police are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath