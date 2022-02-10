Hijab issue: Ulama Peravai condemns BJP

MADURAI

10 February 2022 23:59 IST

Madurai Ulama Peravai condemned the BJP over the hijab issue in Karnataka. In a press meet held here on Thursday, Peravai members said that minority communities were being repeatedly targeted.

They said that Article 25 of the Constitution guaranteed freedom of religion to all persons. But, the voices of the people belonging to minority communities were being stifled. Appropriate action should be taken in this regard, the members stressed.

Advertising

Advertising

The minority communities like Muslims and Christians were being repeatedly targeted in Karnataka. All necessary steps should be taken at the earliest in order to resolve the issue and uphold the rights of all sections of people guaranteed under the Constitution, they said.