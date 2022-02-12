Hijab issue: Madurai advocates condemn Karnataka government

Advocates stage a demonstration condemning the BJP government in Karnataka over the hijab issue in Madurai on Saturday.

Madurai

12 February 2022 20:39 IST

Advocates, political and Muslim organisations staged a demonstration in front of Tallakulam Post Office on Saturday condemning the BJP government in Karnataka over the hijab issue.

They said the Karnataka government had failed in its duty to protect the rights of the people guaranteed under the Constitution. Article 25 of the Constitution guaranteed the freedom of religion to all persons. The Karnataka government should be dismissed, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

The advocates said that the Supreme Court should intervene in the matter at the earliest and also criticised the Karnataka High Court’s interim order in the issue. They said that religious freedom cannot be infringed upon.

They said that those organisations that indulged in hate campaigns and did not respect the Constitution of India should be banned.