Hijab controversy surfaces in govt. school

Officials of the Education Department have intervened to put an end to a controversy over a headmistress of a government school not allowing Muslim girls to wear hijab in the classroom.

The headmistress, who recently joined the Higher Secondary School near Sathankulam, objected to two girls wearing hijab in the classroom. The two children had joined the co-education school this year.

The issue came to light after a conversation between the students’ mother and the headmistress over the issue was secretly videographed and circulated in the local community on Tuesday.

In the clip, the headmistress could be heard saying she cannot allow “a new practice”. She says students who come to school wearing hijab would have to put the scarf in their bag before entering the classroom.

The mother says the State government has made it clear that hijab is not banned in Tamil Nadu. She claims that her children insist on wearing it.

The Chief Educational Officer of Ramanathapuram district, A. Palamuthu, said during a meeting held at the school that officials of the Department of Education had made it clear that the choice of wearing hijab was left to the individual student, and the school administration would not interfere.