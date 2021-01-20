Highway robbers from Karnataka nabbed

The Palayamkottai Crime Branch police have arrested a team of highway robbers from Karnataka even as they were escaping in their car after robbing a youth of a gold chain and cash on Tuesday night.
Sources in the police said the robbers, intercepted A. Senthilvel, 31, of Sawyerpuram in Thoothukudi district as he was crossing the Reddiyarpatti hillock on the 4-lane national highway in the outskirts of Palayamkottai on Tuesday night in the guise of inquiring about an address. They attacked him and even before he could scream for help, the robbers snatched his gold chain, weighing 3.50 sovereigns and ₹5,000 in cash. The robbers escaped in the car after orchestrating the crime.
After Mr. Senthilvel alerted the police control room over phone, the Tirunelveli city police gave an alert to look for a car with Karnataka registration before it crossed the city limits. When a patrol team saw the car parked in front of a non-vegetarian restaurant near the 4-lane national highway, the team alerted Inspector of Police, Palayamkottai Crime Branch, Adam Ali, who rushed to the spot with his team and nabbed Raghuvaran of Mandya in Karnataka and his associates Manoj Kumar, Praveen and Abhishek, all from Bengaluru.
The police team also seized the gold chain, cash and the car used by the robbers, who were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
