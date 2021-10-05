‘Highway patrol vehicles should rush accident victims to hospitals’

Do not wait for ‘108’ ambulance to arrive at the spot, says Dindigul SP

Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan has instructed police personnel manning Highway Patrol vehicles to rush road accident victims to the nearest government hospitals without waiting for ‘108’ ambulances.

At a review meeting on traffic and road safety held here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasan gave instructions to this effect to the Special Sub-Inspectors of Police who are in charge of the highway patrol vehicles. All road accidents that had been reported in the district between September 16 to 30 and the ways to precautionary measure to be taken to prevent such accidents were discussed at the meeting in which senior police officials, engineers from National Highways and State Highways and officials from Traffic police wing participated.

The SP said that stringent action will be taken against those found using mobile phones while driving/riding, and also riding without helmets and for riding with two persons on the pillion.

People who travelled on the footboards of buses must also be booked, he said.

The SP said that the members of public who help in saving lives of accident victims would be appreciated at the weekly meetings.

Meanwhile, the SP flagged of 48 two-wheeler patrol vehicles in the district, a move to contain crime incidents. The patrol vehicles would move around in the respective jurisdictions round the clock and will rush to the help of people on getting alert about crime cases. They would also take crime preventive steps and work with highway patrol vehicles to help road accident victims.

The patrol vehicles will go to the spots where traffic jams are reported and help in decongesting and ensuring free flow of vehicular movement.

They would take up patrolling during peak office/school hours to reduce crime through visible policing.