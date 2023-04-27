High-yielding black gram variety sown in Palayamkottai Central Prison

April 27, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After witnessing the high-yield of Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Research Centre’s groundnut variety, The Palayamkottai Central Prison has sown a high-yielding black gram variety on the jail premises.

Since Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, has developed a range of cost-effective technologies for preparing high-yielding seeds like groundnut, black gram etc., organic manure, solar driers, thermal disinfestors, neem biopesticide, sewage treatment plants etc., it is sharing these innovative and sustainable technologies for skilling, entrepreneurship and agro-related activities.

After BARC shared its TG – 37A groundnut variety with the Palayamkottai Central Prison, sitting comfortably on 118 acres, in June 2014 for cultivation, the hard work of the prison inmates resulted in harvesting of 5,600 Kg per hectare. Besides serving this groundnut to prison inmates and selling this groundnut seeds to the farmers, the prison administration also sold the harvested groundnut to the public through its ‘Freedom Bazaar’, which sold like hotcakes due its superior quality and bigger size.

Lured by the yield, farmers of Koodankulam area of Tirunelveli district, a rain-shadow region, also purchased seeds from the Palayamkottai Central Prison and enjoyed bumper harvest in 2015.

After enjoying the excellent yield of this groundnut variety, the prison administration has now sown high-yielding black gram variety in its Palayamkottai campus, housing around 1,400 under-trials and the convicts, as the inmates sowed the seeds on 1.50 acres on the prison premises on Thursday.

DIG (Prisons), Palani and former scientist of BARC J. Daniel Chellappa were present.