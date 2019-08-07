High velocity winds hit train services again

RAMANATHAPURAM

After a day’s respite, high velocity winds in Pamban and Mandapam areas hit train services on Pamban rail bridge on Wednesday after the anemometer installed on both sides of the bridge turned the signal red as the wind velocity exceeded the permissible limit of 58 km per hour.

Normal train services on the bridge, connecting Rameswaram island with the mainland, were hit for six days due to gusty winds. The authorities operated normal services on the bridge only on Tuesday when the wind velocity came down.

However, since Wednesday afternoon, high velocity winds swept the area, forcing the authorities to stop train movement on the bridge, considering the safety of passengers. Madurai–Rameswaram Passenger (56721), which left Madurai at 12.15 p.m., was terminated at Mandapam.

Rameswaram–Madurai Passenger (56726), which was scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 6 p.m., was also operated from Mandapam. The authorities ran empty rakes of Rameswaram–Chennai Egmore Express (16852) on the bridge and operated the train from Mandapam. It was scheduled to leave Rameswarm at 5 p.m.