High-speed trial on Nanguneri – Melappalaiyam section on Friday

March 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary will be conducting a statutory inspection of the newly-laid electrified double line between Nanguneri and Melappalaiyam stations on Friday. An official statement said the CRS will also conduct a high-speed trial run in the section between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. Hence, all rail users and the public residing near railway track in Nanguneri - Melappalaiyam section are hereby cautioned not to approach / trespass the railway lines during this time, the statement said.

