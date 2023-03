March 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Chief Administrative Officer-Construction V.K. Gupta on Friday would conduct a high-speed trial run between Tirumangalam and Madurai section where doubling of track along with electrification has been completed. The high-speed trial would be held between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. All users of railway lines on Tirumangalam - Madurai section are cautioned not to approach/trespass the railway lines, a statement said.