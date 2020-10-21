High security for Marudhu Pandiar brothers’ death anniversary also

SIVAGANGA

21 October 2020 21:48 IST

Ahead of the 219th death anniversary of Marudhu Pandiar brothers, to be observed in Tirupattur on October 24 and at Kalayarkoil on October 27, the district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements, said Collector J. Jayakanthan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, curfew under Cr PC Section 144 was in place. Hence, people need to maintain physical distancing and follow the statutory protocol. So the death anniversary of the freedom fighters shall be observed with due precaution.

Though the government had relaxed the lockdown norms and laid out broad guidelines for the people to avoid crowding at the memorial, the district administration would give permission only to those with valid passes.

People can apply for the pass with the Superintendent of Police or the Inspector concerned. Any violation would be viewed seriously and invite action under Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

Elaborate security arrangements would be in place for crowd management, barricades would be placed and and large number of police personnel would be deployed on routes entering the district.

Vehicles from other districts should stick to the routes mentioned in the permission order and any violation would be viewed seriously.

Those found not wearing face masks and not adhering to the physical distancing norms would be penalised on the spot. The vehicle owners would also be made accountable, he added.