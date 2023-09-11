High School students stage road roko for construction of school in Tirnelveli

September 11, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the construction of demolished classroom building, students of Government High School at Mannaarkovil near Ambasamudram staged road roko on Monday.

As the classroom building of Government High School at Mannarkovil near Ambasamudram was in a bad shape, it was razed down a year ago to facilitate the construction of the new building. Since the construction of the new classroom building got delayed despite the petitions submitted by the students and their parents, the classes were conducted in the nearby community hall and under the shades of the trees on the school premises.

Agitated over this delay, the students and parents, blocked vehicular traffic on the Ambasamudram – Tenkasi Road on Monday. Despite the talks held with the students by the police, revenue and the education department officials, the students continued their agitation. The protest was withdrawn only after they assured the students that the construction of the school building would commence shortly.