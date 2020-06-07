High-risk surgery performed at Thoothukudi GMCH

07 June 2020 18:06 IST

Thoothukudi

A team of surgeons and anesthetists at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital successfully saved the life of a 19-year-old pregnant woman from death and helped her deliver the baby by performing a cesarean section on Saturday.

Doctors at the Medical College Hospital here said that Kaliammal of Oddapidaram had met with a road accident, while she was on a two-wheeler as a pillion rider. She was not wearing helmet.

In a critical condition, she was admitted to the hospital. For about an hour or so, the patient was consciously speaking, but suddenly her condition deteriorated. A CT Scan on her brain indicated that there was a ‘severe’ internal bleeding.

Immediately, a team of surgeons performed the surgery knowing well about the high risk involved and removed the clot weighing about 200 grams.

Even as they were performing the surgery, the baby on her appeared to be critical. Swiftly, the gynaecologist and her team performed a cesarean section and delivered the baby.

The mother and baby have been responding well and were stable, the doctors said on Sunday. The swift work by the duty doctors, surgeons and para--medical team saved the two lives was commended by Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar. In a tweet, the Minister said, “The pregnant woman was admitted in a very critical condition .. An emergency craniotomy and caesarean by Dr. Raja Vignesh, neurosurgeon, gynecologist, and obstetricians past midnight show their commitment.”