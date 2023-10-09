HamberMenu
High power tariff: MSMEs submit petition to Collector as part of State-wide protest

October 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Federation members waiting to present a petition at Madurai Collectorate on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Federation members waiting to present a petition at Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

As part of their State-wide protest, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), under the banner of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Federation, submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha at the weekly grievance redress meeting here on Monday. 

As announced by the federation on October 4, it organized the ‘petition submission protest’ by wearing black badges to show their objection to the abnormal increase in power tariff in the State.  The members of the federation had also hoisted black flags at their worksites.

N. Jegatheesan, president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the industrial sector, particularly the MSMEs, had been incurring a huge loss. Because of the high electricity charges, the units would find it difficult to run their units and if they fall sick, a huge number of employees would be rendered jobless. 

He appealed to the State government to withdraw the electricity tariff revision, peak hour charges and the increase in fixed demand charges in a time-bound manner to rejuvenate the industries.  

A. Selvaraj, former president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), said they have raised four demands to the government to swiftly act upon - withdrawal of hike in fixed charges; the old rate of ₹35 per Kilo Watt (KW) should be set as standard for all Low Tension (LT), Low Tension Current Transformer (LTCT) and 3B commercial consumption consumers; LT, LTCT connections should be exempted from peak hour charges; and removal of costs for roof top solar energy generation.

Besides, the multi-year tariff system should be revoked, and power tariff should not be revised for the next two years, Mr. Selvaraj added.

If these demands were not met, the federation members plan to converge in Chennai and observe a fast on October 16.

