ADVERTISEMENT

High-level panel holds meeting with TNGDA members in Madurai

October 09, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Madurai 

C. Palanivel Rajan

The Hindu Bureau

National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, along with Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar and Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Dean A. Rathinavel, held a meeting with Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) members at the Collectorare on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official, who attended the meeting, said, “A State-level panel comprising senior gynaecologists and obstetricians will be constituted to monitor maternal deaths at government hospitals in future.”

The official said the committee, instead of accusing the doctors, would look into the best possible ways to improve the services rendered to the public. “Following the suggestions of the doctors, the committee members would be appointed,” the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, the procedures that should be followed by the doctors to record maternal deaths as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) would possibly be simplified after discussion with the officials and doctors,” the official added.

A. Ramesh, secretary, TNGDA, said, “We were asked by the officials to withdraw our demand to suspend City Health Officer (CHO) Vinoth Kumar, but we would have to decide on that only after consulting other association members.”

The issue of suspending the CHO and maternal death audits came to the fore after the deaths of three pregnant women inpatients at the GRH. As per the NMC guidelines, the Collector had submitted audit reports on the deaths of two women to the Health Department on September 3 and 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US