HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High-level panel holds meeting with TNGDA members in Madurai

C. Palanivel Rajan

October 09, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, along with Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar and Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Dean A. Rathinavel, held a meeting with Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) members at the Collectorare on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official, who attended the meeting, said, “A State-level panel comprising senior gynaecologists and obstetricians will be constituted to monitor maternal deaths at government hospitals in future.”

The official said the committee, instead of accusing the doctors, would look into the best possible ways to improve the services rendered to the public. “Following the suggestions of the doctors, the committee members would be appointed,” the official added.

“Also, the procedures that should be followed by the doctors to record maternal deaths as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) would possibly be simplified after discussion with the officials and doctors,” the official added.

A. Ramesh, secretary, TNGDA, said, “We were asked by the officials to withdraw our demand to suspend City Health Officer (CHO) Vinoth Kumar, but we would have to decide on that only after consulting other association members.”

The issue of suspending the CHO and maternal death audits came to the fore after the deaths of three pregnant women inpatients at the GRH. As per the NMC guidelines, the Collector had submitted audit reports on the deaths of two women to the Health Department on September 3 and 7.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.