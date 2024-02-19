GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High Level Monitoring Committees will be constituted in Corporations and Municipalities to curb unauthorised constructions, State tells HC

February 19, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State has told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the government will consider and pass necessary government orders for constituting High Level Monitoring Committees in Corporations and Municipalities in the State to curb the menace of unauthorised constructions.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar that pursuant to a direction of the Madras High Court a government order had been issued for constituting a High Level Monitoring Committee to curb and monitor unauthorised constructions under Greater Chennai Corporation limits.

Similar government orders will be issued with regard to Corporations and Municipalities in the State, the court was told. Taking note of the same, the court adjourned the batch of petitions pertaining to unauthorised constructions till March 4.

Earlier, expressing dissatisfaction, the court had observed that Commissioners of Corporations and Municipalities were not taking stringent action against unauthorised construction of buildings and in deviation of the approved plan. Despite court orders, the authorities concerned have slept over the matter.

It is appropriate time to pass necessary orders for constituting a High Level Committee to monitor the unauthorised constructions being carried out in the jurisdiction of Corporations and Municipalities and to take necessary action for removal of those unauthorised constructions, the court had observed.

