High-level monitoring committee should ensure there are no unauthorised constructions in future, says HC

March 06, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

After the State told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a government order was issued for constituting High-level monitoring committees in Corporations and Municipalities in the State to curb unauthorised constructions, the court observed that the committee should ensure that there shall not be any unauthorised constructions in future.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and P. Dhanabal observed that the monitoring committee shall strictly adhere to the instructions and ensure that the orders were strictly implemented, otherwise the purpose of constituting the committee will become otiose and meaningless. Unscrupulous persons will continue illegal constructions and innocent purchasers will suffer at their hands.

The State told the court that pursuant to a direction of the High Court, the G.O. was issued on March 1 for constituting the committees similar to the one constituted to curb and monitor unauthorised constructions under Greater Chennai Corporation limits.

As per the G.O., the Collector concerned will be the Chairperson of the monitoring committee and it comprises Commissioner of Police / Superintendent of Police, Corporation Commissioner / Municipal Commissioner / Executive Officer of Town Panchayat.

The committee also includes Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning, Regional Director of Municipal Administration, Revenue Divisional Officer / Sub Collector, an independent officer in the cadre of Deputy Collector from Revenue Department, Assistant Director of Town Panchayat and Executive Engineer of Tangedco.

The functions of the committee will include preparing an action plan to remove unauthorised constructions and wrongful conversion of buildings while ensuring that relevant Acts and Rules were followed, monitoring the inspection of buildings, serving notice for further enforcement proceedings, issuance of demolition and lock and seal order, maintenance of registers and submission of monthly reports to the Chairperson. The committee shall meet once a month and submit a report to the government. Earlier, the court had observed that stringent action should be taken against the unauthorised constructions.

