ADVERTISEMENT

High-level inquiry officer to receive petitions at Ambasamudram

April 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

Senior IAS officer P. Amudha, who has been appointed as the high-level inquiry officer to undertake a detailed investigation into the complaints against suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh, will receive petitions and also record statements from the public at the office of the Tahsildar office, Ambasamudram, on April 10.

According to a press release from the Tirunelveli Collector, the inquiry officer will be available at Ambasamudram from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the public, who have knowledge of and those affected by the alleged torture of the IPS officer and a few other police personnel, shall appear before the officer and record their statements.

The statement also said that those who had already appeared before Sub-Collector Cheranmahadevi in this connection may again submit their petitions and record before the high-level officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The public or persons who were affected by the torture may also write to the officer and send it by mail to ambai.inquiry@gmail.com or can call at +918248887233 and also WhatsApp in the number, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US