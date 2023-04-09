HamberMenu
High-level inquiry officer to receive petitions at Ambasamudram

April 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Senior IAS officer P. Amudha, who has been appointed as the high-level inquiry officer to undertake a detailed investigation into the complaints against suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh, will receive petitions and also record statements from the public at the office of the Tahsildar office, Ambasamudram, on April 10.

According to a press release from the Tirunelveli Collector, the inquiry officer will be available at Ambasamudram from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the public, who have knowledge of and those affected by the alleged torture of the IPS officer and a few other police personnel, shall appear before the officer and record their statements.

The statement also said that those who had already appeared before Sub-Collector Cheranmahadevi in this connection may again submit their petitions and record before the high-level officer.

The public or persons who were affected by the torture may also write to the officer and send it by mail to ambai.inquiry@gmail.com or can call at +918248887233 and also WhatsApp in the number, the release said.

