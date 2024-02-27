GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High-level committee examines removal of wild boar from list of protected wild animals, says Tirunelveli Collector

February 27, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level committee constituted by the State government was studying the possibility of removing wild boars from the scheduled list of protected wild animals as they were causing extensive damage to crops and heavy loss to the farmers, said Collector K.P. Karthikeyan here on Tuesday.

Addressing the farmers’ grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate, he said that once the committee submitted its report, the government would take an appropriate decision.

 Raising this issue in the meeting, the farmers said that the wild boars were not only destroying the crops but attacked the farmers when they tried to chase them away from their fields. “A farmer from Kanarpatti near Maanur suffered serious injuries in a wild boar attack recently. If the Tamil Nadu government is still reluctant on removing wild boars from the list of protected wild animals even after many other States had done it, the farmers across Tamil Nadu will boycott the upcoming Parliamentary elections,” said farmer Abraham of Kanarpatti even as other farmers welcomed it with applause.

Mr. Karthikeyan, while appealing to the farmers not to boycott the polls, assured that the State government, which would take a decision favourable to the farmers once the committee submitted its report.

 When farmer Sundaram from Radhapuram accused the Public Works Department officials of not taking steps for getting water released into Radhapuram Channel feeding 52 irrigation tanks though there was heavy rain in mid-December, the Collector chided the officials concerned for dereliction of duty.

 As the farmers wanted the government not to hand over the administration of the plantain auction and value-addition centre at Padalaiyarkulam near Kalakkad, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya replied that a qualified Farm Producers’ Group would be given the task after following due tender process.

Condemning the attack on protesting farmers in Delhi, the farmers wore black badges to the meeting.

