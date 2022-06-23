High-level bridge to come up at Irukkangudi

Virudhunagar

A high-level bridge across the Arjuna river would be constructed to enable devotees reach Mariamman Temple at Irukkangudi.

Chairing a meeting here to discuss the proposal for development works to be taken up at a cost of Rs. 50 crore in the temple on Thursday, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the high-level bridge would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 6 crore.

The officials have planned to construct 330 shops on the temple premises at a cost of Rs. 20 crore and an annadana hall at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore. A multi-functional retiring hall at a cost of Rs. 4 crore would also come up there. The officials have sought permission for constructing a compound wall around the temple at a cost of Rs. 3 Crore. Road would be laid and a vehicle parking lot would be established at a cost of Rs.6.5 crore. An auditorium at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh and dressing room for women at a cost of Rs. 2 crore would be constructed.

He said that the temple authorities had sought permission to construct an overhead tank with a capacity of one lakh litre. An eco-park at a cost of Rs. 3 crore has been proposed. He also discussed the master plan for the temple and the work to provide basic amenities to devotees.

The temple trustee, Ramamurthy and Deputy Commissioner-cum-Executive Officer Karunakaran were present.