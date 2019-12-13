High-level bridge to come on Kuruvikaran Salai

MADURAI

Madurai Corporation has planned to construct a high-level bridge on Kuruvikaran Salai across the Vaigai, replacing the existing causeway.

The Corporation has got an administrative sanction, and the proposal will be sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for technical evaluation. The project cost is estimated at ₹27.50 crore – ₹23 crore is earmarked from Infrastructure and Amenities Fund and ₹4.50 crore from the Corporation’s general fund.

The bridge will be 17.5 metres wide with 13.50-metre-wide-carriageway and two-metre-wide pavements on either side. The bridge, which will run for a length of 200 metres, will be three metres higher than the existing causeway.

City Engineer S. Arasu said construction of a high-level bridge on Kuruvikaran Salai was a long-pending demand of the people. “The existing causeway, which has withstood many floods, is old and needs a replacement,” he said.

Currently, the National Highways wing of the State Department of Highways is constructing a two-lane road on either side of the Vaigai. “With the widening of the bund roads, the traffic flow will increase and hence the high-level bridge will facilitate a smooth flow of vehicles to both sides of the city,” said Mr. Arasu.

The existing causeway is among the oldest causeways across the Vaigai. “Earlier, along with A.V. bridge and the Kalpaalam, this causeway was crucial in connecting south and north banks of the river. The causeway helped in reducing the distance covered by vehicles entering the city from the eastern side, including Rameswaram. Earlier, they had to cross A.V. Bridge to enter the city,” said G. Vijayarajan, who has been residing in Santhaipettai for 40 years. The causeway also played a significant role in reducing traffic on East Veli Street and A.V. Bridge.

“For ambulances coming from the eastern and southern sides of the city, the causeway is the main route to reach Government Rajaji Hospital,” said K. Pichaikanni, who runs a shop on the South Bank Road.

The causeway had withstood a number of floods, including the one in the late 1970s when a chopper involved in rescue operation went down, recalled Mr. Vijayarajan. “In the 1993 floods, the water flowed over the causeway, and in the 2006 floods vehicular movement was restricted on the causeway for nearly 15 days,” he said.