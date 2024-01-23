High-end walkie-talkies provided to officials in Kanniyakumari

January 23, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari district administration has provided high-end walkie-talkie sets to 12 officials to facilitate uninterrupted communication between decision-makers and field-level officers during natural disasters.

Since communication gets disrupted during heavy downpour, cyclone and other natural disasters, the district administration has provided walkie-talkies to 12 officers, including the Collector and the Sub-Collector of Padmanabhapuram.

“When the district experienced heavy downpour on December 17 and 18 last, the consequent power cut paralysed communication through mobile phones. We experienced similar situation when Cyclone Ockhi brought much damage. Hence, the digital radio communication system walkie-talkies have been provided to the officials, which will ensure uninterrupted communication,” said Collector P.N. Sridhar while handing over the communication gadgets to the officials on Monday evening.

Apart from the Collector and the Sub-Collector, the District Revenue Officer, PA to Collector (General), Revenue Divisional Officer, Nagercoil, Disaster Management Tahsildar and tahsildars of Agastheeswaram, Thovaalai, Kalkulam, Vilavancode, Thiruvattar and Killiyoor taluks have been given the walkie-talkies.