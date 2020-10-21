High drama at Vilaathikulam as DMK, AIADMK cadre hoist flags

THOOTHUKUDI

High drama prevailed near Vilaathikulam bus stand on Wednesday evening after a group of AIADMK cadre tried to hoist their party flag without getting police permission.

Former AIADMK MLA of Vilaathikulam G.V. Markandeyan, who recently joined the DMK, submitted a petition to Vilaathikulam police three days ago seeking permission for hoisting the party flag in front of the bus stand. While giving permission to Mr. Markandeyan, the police made it clear that the DMK cadre, while gathering for flag hoisting, should not disrupt vehicular traffic and should wear masks besides ensuring physical distancing. The police also told him that public address system should not be used.

Against this, backdrop, the AIADMK cadre also sought permission from the police on Wednesday morning to hoist the party flag near the bus stand but the police denied permission. However, the ruling party cadre said Vilaathikulam MLA Chinnappan and the cadre would hoist the flag even without police permission.

As trouble was brewing since morning, around 200 police personnel were deployed near Vilaathikulam bus stand on Tuesday evening itself.

After Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan hoisted the DMK flag around 5 p.m., Mr. Chinnappan came in procession along with the AIADMK cadre on Soorankudi Road towards the spot where the DMK cadre had assembled.

When the police stopped them, the AIADMK cadre led by Mr. Chinnappan picked up a heated argument with the police and the situation compelled the police to use mild force to disperse them. After the DMK cadre left the spot, Mr. Chinnappan and the ruling party cadre staged road roko in front of the bus stand and the agitation was withdrawn a few minutes later after DIG, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, held talks.

Mr. Chinnappan left the spot after hoisting the AIADMK flag.