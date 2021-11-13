High Court tells life convict to surrender

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed life convict P. Veera Bhaarathi to surrender before the Superintendent of Prison at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. He was out on parole to argue the case to consider his request for premature release.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran took note of the fact that Veera Bhaarathi was granted parole from time to time to contest his case as party-in-person. The parole was extended from 2017.

In 2019, he was granted parole to appear before the Supreme Court. Later, the parole order was extended till further orders. The petitioner and the State submitted the arguments before the High Court along with citations. The arguments had been completed.

Taking into account that the purpose for which the petitioner had been granted parole was served, the court directed him to surrender. In 1999, he was convicted by a trial court in Virudhunagar district for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The sessions court convicted the first accused in the case Veera Bhaarathi, an engineer, and two other accused. The accused were awarded death sentence. In 2000, the Madras High Court commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.