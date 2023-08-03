High Court suspends sentence imposed on Additional Chief Secretary and two others

August 03, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence of two-week simple imprisonment imposed on Additional Chief Secretary of Highways and Minor Ports Department Pradeep Yadav, the then Secretary of School Education Department, in a contempt of court case.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy also suspended the two-week simple imprisonment imposed on the then Director of Teacher Education Research and Training Muthupalanichamy and the then Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training in Munanjipatti in Tirunelveli district, Boobala Anto.

The State had preferred an appeal against the order of the Single Bench. The Single Bench had sentenced the three officials to two-week simple imprisonment on a contempt petition filed in 2020 by P. Gnana Pragasam of Tirunelveli.

He had earlier filed a petition before the court seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to regularise the service. The court directed the authorities to regularise the service and extend all monetary benefits. Since the direction of the court had not been complied with, he had filed the contempt petition.

It was said that his service was regularised in 2021 after an appeal was dismissed in 2019. Subsequently the court order with regard to the monetary benefits was also complied with. The Single Bench had observed that there was an abnormal delay on the part of the respondents in complying with the order of the court.

