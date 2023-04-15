ADVERTISEMENT

High Court summons Pudukkottai Collector over stone quarry operations

April 15, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Pudukkottai Collector to appear before the court regarding stone quarry operations that is being carried out in violation of the rules in the district

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri summoned the Collector on a public interest litigation petition filed by A. Ramasamy of Tirumayam in Pudukkottai district. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till April 20.

The petitioner, a resident of V. Lakshmipuram village said the people of the village are dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. The nearby tank was an important water source. The residents have been complaining about the stone quarry operations in the area and had protested against its functioning. Explosives had been used to blast the stones and it causes damage to the environment, he said.

Earlier, all the conditions were violated and excessive quarrying exceeded the permitted depth had taken place. The stone quarry operations stopped following protests by the public. However, the quarry operations were again permitted in the area. It was located close to waterbodies and agricultural lands. Rule 36 of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959 strictly prohibits quarrying operations near waterbodies and habitations, he said.

Houses will be damaged if stone quarry operations are permitted again. A representation was made against the quarry operations. However, it was not considered by the authorities. Therefore, the petition was filed. It is necessary to save the natural resources, the petitioner said.

