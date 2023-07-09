July 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted a stay on the operation of a stone quarry in Mallanampatti village in Nilakottai taluk of Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted a stay on the quarrying operations while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by A. Durairaj Ariyachan of Mallanampatti.

The petitioner, an agriculturalist, said that permission for quarrying was granted in 2017 by the authorities. Since the quarrying site was located close to waterbodies, the residents had protested against the quarrying operations and also submitted representations to the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarrying operations continued in the area due to which waterbodies in the vicinity became polluted and it also adversely impacted the storage capacity. Further, water channels and irrigation sluice were damaged. When the lease period came to an end in 2022, the officials assured that the land would not be subjected to quarrying again. However, the lease granted was extended by two years, the petitioner said.

He said that there was no environment impact assessment clearance for the quarry as the clearance granted earlier had expired. Therefore the very grant of extension of the lease for quarrying was illegal, the petitioner said and sought a direction for the grant of stay on the quarrying activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.